Storm Resources’ (SRX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE SRX opened at C$3.45 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

