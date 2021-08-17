STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.
Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.47.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.