STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

