Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.04. 247,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,112. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.