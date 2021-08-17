Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 50 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

