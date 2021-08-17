Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

