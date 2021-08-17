Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.72 ($93.79).

ETR SAX opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

