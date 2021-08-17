Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SULZF opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. Sulzer has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $138.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

