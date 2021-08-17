Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

