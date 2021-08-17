Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS SURRY remained flat at $$6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

