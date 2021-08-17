Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

