Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

