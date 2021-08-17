Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 143.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

