Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 3,220 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.