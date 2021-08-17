Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 718 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 17,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

