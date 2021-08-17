Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXI opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

