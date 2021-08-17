Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $302.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

