Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$23.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.66. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.