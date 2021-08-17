SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 955,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

