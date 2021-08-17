sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $323.50 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $323.50 million and $21.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00834294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00099259 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 323,037,706 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

