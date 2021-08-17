Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,401.0 days.

OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $$40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

