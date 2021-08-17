Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,401.0 days.
OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $$40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
