Symons Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.22 during trading on Tuesday. 8,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

