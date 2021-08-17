Symons Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,150,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 55,675 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 487,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 167,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

