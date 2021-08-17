Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.46. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,221. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.27.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

