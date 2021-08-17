Symons Capital Management Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 1,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $314.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.