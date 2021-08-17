Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,792 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.