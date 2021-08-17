Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYIEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

