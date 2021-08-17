Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.72 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 513,163 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

