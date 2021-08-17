T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

