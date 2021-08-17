Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin Sells 5,000 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

