Tapestry (TPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

