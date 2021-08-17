Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.