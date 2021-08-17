TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TaskUs traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 8904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

