Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAYO remained flat at $$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Taylor Consulting has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

