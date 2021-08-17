Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 1,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

The stock has a market cap of $674.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

