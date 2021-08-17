TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.10.

Shares of EIF opened at C$42.74 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$29.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 159.66%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

