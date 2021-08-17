TD Securities Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $64.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

RBA stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

