Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TGEN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.54. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

