Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Announces Earnings Results

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 614.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other Telos news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.