Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TMSNY traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.51. 3,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.30. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on shares of Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

