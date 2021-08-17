Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

TME opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.