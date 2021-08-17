Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TERN opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $241.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $28.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

