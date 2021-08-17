TerraKRW 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,445.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.21 million and approximately $3,445.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00126959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00152134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,068.03 or 1.00150440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00883324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,790,538,218 coins and its circulating supply is 43,789,809,109 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

