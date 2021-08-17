Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

