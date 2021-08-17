Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TPL opened at $1,449.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 129 shares of company stock worth $194,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

