Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

