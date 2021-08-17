Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

