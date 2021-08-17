Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 107 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,175,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.