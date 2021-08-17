Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 167 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

