Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 77 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $306.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

