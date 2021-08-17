Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 835 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

NYSE SYF opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.